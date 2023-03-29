The Prime Minister’s Next Press Conference With Cabinet Ministers Is Slated For Thursday, March 30, At 10:00 Am

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew will hold his press conference on Thursday, March 30 from 10:00 am at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room in Lime Kiln, Basseterre. The Prime Minister will be joined by his Cabinet Ministers.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew will use Thursday’s press conference to update citizens and residents on several matters of national importance.

The Prime Minister’s press conference will be broadcast live on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/). It will also be carried live on the Facebook and YouTube platforms of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ, and the YouTube channel of PMOSKN.