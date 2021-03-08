The Pulse of St. Kitts and Nevis: PM Harris commends Board, management and staff of ZIZ

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 7, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister of Human Resource Management and Information, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, is commending ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for the role it has played in the sixty years of its existence in making St. Kitts and Nevis the country it is, and the general public for giving ZIZ their fullest support.Prime Minister Harris made the remarks on Sunday March 7 at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre, where he had joined members of the Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for worship in celebration of ZIZ’s 60th anniversary which is being observed under the theme ‘Building on our Legacy, ZIZ at 60!’.

“I wish on behalf of the ZIZ Board of Directors, and employees to thank everyone in St. Kitts and Nevis for giving ZIZ their fullest support over its 60 years,” said Prime Minister Harris. “ZIZ has truly been the pulse of St. Kitts and Nevis – our very reliable radio and TV station and I want to thank all who have been associated with the ZIZ family for what they have contributed to making ZIZ the mainstay of broadcasting in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

