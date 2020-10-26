The Rotary Club of Liamuiga marks historic progress toward a polio-free world while urging the community to help end the paralyzing disease

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 24 October 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Rotary members in St. Kitts and Nevis are taking action on World Polio Day to raise awareness and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. We have made great progress against the disease since then. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries.

With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has committed to raising US$50 million each year.

READ MORE>>