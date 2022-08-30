The rule of law is fundamental to the survival of any democracy,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew tells SKNDF Soldiers

During a meeting held on Friday, August 26, 2022, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew stressed to the soldiers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) the importance of their role in maintaining law and order, peace and security in the twin island Federation.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew met with the SKNDF officers during a meeting at the Camp Springfield headquarters. There, the honourable Prime Minister said, “The rule of law is fundamental to the survival of any democracy. Without the rule of law nothing that we enjoy today would we enjoy relative peace and tranquillity, the opportunity to grow up in a country where you can have families and where you can pursue your own happiness and dreams. And therefore, understanding that, and our people understanding that, we should never take for granted the role that you play in making sure that we have law and order.”

Similarly to what he did when he met officers of the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Prime Minister Dr. Drew entertained and responded to a number of concerns raised by the Defence Force officers pertaining to working conditions, promotions and the overall direction of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.