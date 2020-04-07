The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s hugely successful leadership matters virtual forum series will air live Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 from 8:00pm

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In its continued efforts to keep the public informed, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis frequently provides important updates, for instance, during the daily briefings of the National Emergency Operations Center.To this end, the Team Unity Government recently introduced Leadership Matters, a weekly virtual forum series, which is aired live on ZIZ TV.

Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com.