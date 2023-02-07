The staff of the Ministries of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, ICT, ET AL attends thanksgiving church service

Staff of the Ministries of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Domestic Transport, Information and Communication and Technology, and Post held a thanksgiving service at the People’s Evangelistic Centre on the 17th of January to show appreciation to their staff for their dedication and hard work during the year 2022.

The Honourable Konris Maynard under whose portfolio the ministries fall said he honoured all staff members and showed appreciation for their efforts in continuing to prop up, sustain and maintain the efficacy of the ministries.

The Minister highlighted this year’s Budget, stating, “As a Ministry, this year’s Budget reflects the outcome of careful planning which shows us that we are well positioned to aid the Government in its economic recovery.”