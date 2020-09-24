The State of St. Kitts and Nevis is good, says OAS Diplomat

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 23, 2020 (SKNIS)

The state of the union in St. Kitts and Nevis is good, says His Excellency Dr. Everson W. Hull, the country’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).Dr. Hull appeared on the Tuesday (September 22, 2020) edition of Leadership Matters – Virtual Forum Series and highlighted some of the key performance indicators that show impressive results for the twin-island federation when compared to the other 34 member states of the OAS.

Net migration was one such indicator outlined during his online presentation.“When a country is not doing well the masses tend to head for the exits and move around in search of better alternative opportunities. Today, folks are seeking new opportunities in St. Kitts and Nevis. Yet, there is very little out-migration of the masses from St. Kitts and Nevis.

