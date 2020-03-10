The TDC Group of Companies addresses the Corona Virus (COVID-19) (in the workplace)

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 9 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Amid increasing cases of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) and its impact, the TDC Group of Companies has taken swift action to further discuss and address the illness in the workplace.On Tuesday 3rd March 2020 the TDC Group of Companies invited Dr Hazel Laws, the Chief Medical Officer and Mr. Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to present to the Executive Directors and Management Team.

The open forum included a question and answer session, where the leadership gained firsthand knowledge from the ‘experts’ who shared their concerns following reports that the virus had now reached the shores of neighbouring islands in the Caribbean region.