The Team Unity Government’s record of support to the needy and vulnerable in difficult times is unparalleled

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 29, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Friday, July 30 will see the disbursement of the first set of monies to qualified persons who applied for assistance under the Income Support Programme, fuel subsidy for passenger bus operators, and to families with children living with disabilities — programmes introduced as part of the Government’s far-reaching second stimulus package.

The second stimulus programme, which was announced earlier this month by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is designed to help the less fortunate better cope with the financial hardship caused by COVID-19 and to further stimulate the Federation’s economy.It follows the $120-million stimulus package introduced in March of 2020 which provided a significant cushion for persons who lost their jobs and suffered reduced wages as a result of the pandemic.

