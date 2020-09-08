The time for warnings has ended Commissioner of Police says to event organisers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 04, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Commissioner of Police is sending a strong warning to persons who insist on hosting illegal events.Despite several calls from the Police and the National COVID-19 Task Force for persons to apply for approval for events and to advertise such events only after the necessary approval has been received, event organisers, entertainers and business operators are doing the opposite.

“These illegal activities not only contravene the current Emergency Powers COVID-19 Regulations, but they have the potential to put the health of patrons at risk. As such events continue to be brought to the attention of the Police, a zero tolerance approach will now be taken to anyone who breaches the Regulations in that area,” Commissioner Hilroy Brandy said sternly. “We will not only shut down the event, but those responsible will also be charged.”

