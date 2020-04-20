The TRUTH about COVID-19 Testing in the twin island Federation of St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis ~ Part 2

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 20 2020(SKNVIBES)

Once again the detractors, and those who have genuine concerns about the vigorous testing regime (or lack thereof) in the war against the novel, silent and unprecedented invisible killer COVID-19, have all been pushed back and reassured by the facts.

(Please review and refer to the image attached which was developed from statistics provided by the World Health Organisation – WHO)

This is not faux news! Not Fake News!! No Stranger to the Truth!!! This is the truth! The Whole Truth!! And Nothing But THE TRUTH!!!

In the context of geopolitics, test kits are not readily available to small island developing states, due to the large demand and the focus being given to the major hotspots in the world (China, Europe, the United Kingdom and the USA). And now, with the cited concerns about the inaccuracies of the test kits being produced by China, the facts prove that even under these extenuating circumstances, the TEAM UNITY Government, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws and the NEOC, GOT IT RIGHT!!!