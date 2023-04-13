The UWI Open Campus St. Kitts and Nevis Hosts Sixth Sir Probyn Inniss Memorial Lecture

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus St. Kitts and Nevis Site, in collaboration with the History and Heritage Month Committee, hosted the sixth annual Sir Probyn Inniss Memorial Lecture on Thursday, 30 March.

The esteemed lecture was delivered to a small audience at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and was live-streamed via various official Facebook pages and YouTube channels, reaching a wider audience. The event was chaired by Shermalon Kirby, a UWI Alumna, Communication Specialist, and Acting Director of the Corporate Relations Department at the ECCB, which partnered with the organisers, to provide technical assistance.

The theme for this year’s lecture was “Celebrating 400 Years of Ancestral Creativity and Ingenuity,” reflecting the significance of honouring the rich heritage and cultural legacy of our Federation. The lecture was delivered by Professor Jessica Byron-Reid, a distinguished academic, UWI Alumna and former Director of the Institute of International Relations, UWI, St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad and Tobago. Previously she had served as Head of the Department of Government, and as Professorial Fellow at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies, at UWI, Mona Campus, Jamaica. Professor Byron-Reid has made significant contributions to the field of Caribbean-Latin American international relations and has extensively published on small states and territories in the global political economy.