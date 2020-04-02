The UWI Open Campus Training Regional Educators to Deliver Courses Online

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 1 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As part of its outreach thrust and giving back to the region in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus has been assisting regional education stakeholders to identify alternative ways of providing continuing education for their students.

The Campus is leading six hours of professional development training for stakeholders in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Saint Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados and Anguilla. Three webinars are being conducted during the week of March 30 to April 3 focusing on topics such as: using a web conferencing tool to facilitate online delivery of content.

READ MORE>>