The world is more open than ever before. Now’s the time to invest in Passport Power

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 26 2021(SKNVIBES)

Passport Power: As the dark cloud of the pandemic shows its first signs of clearing and the blue skies of freshly reopened borders emerge, international travel is on everyone’s minds. Particularly for the modern entrepreneur for whom building connections with new people and being inspired by different places is paramount. After a year trapped in situ, most business leaders will be itching to explore the world once again, and what better way to do so than by investing in a new passport.

When it comes to offering new ways of life, Caribbean islands certainly have a lot to offer, with their makeup an intriguing blend of European, Latin American and African culture. One such island is the Eastern Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. In recent years, millions of tourists from a wide range of countries, including African ones, have flocked to the lush twin island paradise. And it is not just tourists, businessmen from across the globe have looked to acquire Caribbean citizenship through dedicated investment programmes.After travel plans being suspended for so long, people now crave the ability to travel the globe on their own terms with confidence and flexibility. A St. Kitts and Nevis passport can grant just that, the island’s Citizenship by Investment programme offers successful applicants visa-free access to 157 countries, including the UK and various EU countries, andis recognised as a market leader in independent, global rankings.

