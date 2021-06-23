Third COVID-related death reported in SKN

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 22 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE Federation has recorded its third COVID-19-related death, as the number of confirmed cases rose again.

According to the information received, the individual succumbed to the ailment yesterday morning (June 22) while receiving treatment at the Joseph N France General Hospital.This is the third COVID-19 fatality in less than a week as health officials seek to put a lid on the growing number of confirmed cases on St. Kitts.

The latest situation report for the Federation showed that there were 27 new cases recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total of confirmed cases in the Federation to 377.Of that number, 289 are said to be active with three deaths and 85 recoveries.

