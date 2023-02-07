kn_flag

inSKN

“This Government and this Ministry will solve the water problem”—Hon. Konris Maynard

Source: SKNVibes
KONN5
Government, Hon. Konris Maynard, Problem, Solve, Water

Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities et al, the Honourable Konris Maynard said the Government has committed to fixing the water problem that the country has been faced with.

Responding to a question about the water issue at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on January 18, Minister Maynard said that the Government is putting its money where its mouth is since it assumed office on the 5th August, 2022.

“In the last Budget that was passed, we increased the Budget for water by 260 percent. In 2022, before we took office, the Budget was 8.7 million dollars and the Budget of 2023 is 22.7 million dollars, an increase of 14 million dollars,” Minister Maynard said.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

NHC10

Government working to fix NHC woes

ADDRESSING challenges of people not paying mortgage for their homes to the National Housing Corporation (NHC) is of paramount importance for the Government, as it

February 7, 2023