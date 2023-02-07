“This Government and this Ministry will solve the water problem”—Hon. Konris Maynard

Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities et al, the Honourable Konris Maynard said the Government has committed to fixing the water problem that the country has been faced with.

Responding to a question about the water issue at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on January 18, Minister Maynard said that the Government is putting its money where its mouth is since it assumed office on the 5th August, 2022.

“In the last Budget that was passed, we increased the Budget for water by 260 percent. In 2022, before we took office, the Budget was 8.7 million dollars and the Budget of 2023 is 22.7 million dollars, an increase of 14 million dollars,” Minister Maynard said.