Thousands of students across the Federation register for Flow Study

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – April 11, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Communications and Entertainment provider, Flow confirms that there has been an enormous positive response to the recent offer of free access to its online educational study platform – Flow Study.Country Manager, David Lake said, “We are really encouraged by the initial response from students across the Federation.

Lake, added “this gift from the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) enables us to give students access to this much needed content through June 15th. The Flow Study Portal provides a suite of services which allow students to continue their studies at home.