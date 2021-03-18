Three Bills for first reading and four for second reading in National Assembly on Thursday, March 18

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 18th March 2021, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, Constituency Empowerment, Human Resource Management and Information, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and Gaming Control Bill, 2021.

Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of Miscellaneous (Financial Services) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which had its First Reading on March 4, 2021; Non-Government Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which had its First Reading on March 4, 2021; Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and Virtual Assets (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which had its First Reading on March 4, 2021.

The Honourable Minister of Health et al, Mrs. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, will answer two questions from the Member for St. Christopher Six. The Questions are (1) As part of COVAX arrangement for accessing vaccines for St. Kitts and Nevis and the region, which vaccine (Pfizer-BioNtech or AstraZeneca or Novavax) will be available for citizens and residents of the Federation; and when will the plans to sensitize the public on the importance and safety of the chosen vaccine commence? and (2) As part of COVAX arrangement for accessing vaccines for St. Kitts and Nevis and the region, will the USD $ 800, 000.00 previously announced as paid for early access to the vaccine be used to access Oxford-AstraZeneca or some other vaccine (Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna or Janssen or Novavax) and when will the public sensitization programme for vaccination commence?

The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.Copies of Bills can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Inform