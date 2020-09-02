Three Bills for first reading and one for second reading in National Assembly on Thursday, September 03

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 01, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 03rd September, 2020 at 10:00 am. Notice has been given. The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People’s Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Advance Cargo Information Bill, 2020; Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (Judicial Officers Pensions) Bill, 2020; and National Assembly Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of Advance Cargo Information Bill, 2020.The Advance Cargo Information Bill, 2020, provides for the provision of advance information relating to the cargo and passengers of a conveyance. This Bill is similar to the advance passenger information system legislation that is in place in the Federation and the ACIS law should enhance our border security control efforts in relation to the movement of cargo and certain passenger information that would be required by the Customs Department. It is anticipated that this Bill would receive 1st and 2nd readings at the next meeting of the National Assembly.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (Judicial Officers Pensions) Bill, 2020, would provide for pensions and gratuities payable in respect of the service of judicial officers of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. This bill is slated for only a first reading. The National Assembly Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is a Bill to provide for the length of stay that would qualify various persons to vote in the Federation. This Bill was read a first time in the meeting of the National Assembly on the 13thAugust, 2020, and must therefore be withdrawn and replaced with this new version, which will have only a first reading.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under section: Parliament and SKNIS Facebook page.