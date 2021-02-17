Three Bills for first reading, two Bills for second reading in National Assembly on Thursday, February 18

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 16, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Order Paper has been circulated for the first sitting of the National Assembly for the year to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 18th February 2021, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.The Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Vincent Byron Jr, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first-time Magistrates Code of Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Criminal Procedures (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and Jury (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Additionally, The Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs will move the second reading of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (judicial Officers Pensions) Bill, 2021, which had its first reading on September 3, 2020.Also, the Honourable Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, Akilah Byron-Nisbett, will move the second reading of Electronic Communications Bill, 2021.

