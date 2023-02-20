kn_flag

Three Bills to receive their second reading when National Assembly meets on Wednesday, February 22

The Order Paper has been issued for a Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Wednesday 22nd February, 2023, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.

Three Bills, which received their first reading on Wednesday 8th February, 2023, will receive their second reading. The Government’s good governance legislative agenda will take a further step towards fruition at next Wednesday’s sitting as the Government continues to commit itself to transparency, accountability and zero tolerance for corruption in public office.

The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin will move the second reading of the Bills entitled Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Anti-Corruption Bill, 2023; and Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

