Three escapees freedom bid short-lived by Prison and Police Officers

Basseterre, St. Kitts July 25 2021(SKNVIBES)

SHORTLY after three prisoners had escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison, quick reaction by Police and Officers of the penal institution resulted in their short-lived freedom.

According to a police press release, the escape and capture occurred yesterday (July 24) and had involved Lashton Hendricks (24) of Ponds Pasture, Jonothan Rawlins (19) of Newtown and Estevan Lawrence (26) of St. Peter’s, who were all on remand awaiting trial.Hendrickson, who was charged for the offence of Rape, was captured in the vicinity of Hart Street shortly after escaping, while Rawlins and Lawrence, who are both on Robbery charges, were captured on the grounds of the former Basseterre High School.

The release stated that the matter would be investigated by the police and the relevant charges would be laid against the three men.

