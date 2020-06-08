Three NIA ministers to form part of new Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 06, 2020)

Three Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration will form part of the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, and Senior Minister Hon. Eric Evelyn, of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) contested the Federation’s June 5th General Elections on a Team Unity ticket and were victorious.

Mr. Brantley won over the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) Dr. Kelvin Daly in the Constituency of Nevis 9. Mr. Evelyn won over Nevis Reformation Party candidate Mr. Bjorn Hanley in the Constituency of Nevis 10. Mr. Jeffers won over Nevis Reformation Party candidate Mr. Patrice Nisbett who had held that seat for the past 20 years.