Three teams assured of slots in Constituency Number Seven Domino League’s final four

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 28, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Three teams have as at Sunday September 27 assured themselves of slots in the final four in the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League.Former champions Unity Domino Club and Tabernacle Domino Club each with one game to play, and Phillips Domino Club with two games to go have earned enough points to the extent that even if they were to lose the remaining fixtures they would still claim three of the final four slots.

This follows the Sunday September 27 results where Unity dispatched Sylvers Domino Club 14-4 at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, and Tabernacle beat Unstoppable 13-9 in their game played at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux. On the other hand, Phillips earned a 13-0 walkover win after their opponents Saddlers Domino Club could not raise enough players for their game scheduled at the Tabernacle Police Station.

