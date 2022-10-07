Three-year-old killed by Pitbull

POLICE on Nevis are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old boy who was mauled by a half-breed Pitbull yesterday (Oct. 5) at his Gingerland home.

According to a media statement, police received a report sometime after 2:00 p.m. yesterday that a dog had attacked a child.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the child was at home with family members at the time of the incident when he made his way to the back of the house where several dogs are kept chained next to their kennels.

One of the dogs however attacked the child causing serious injuries to several parts of his body.

He was later discovered by a family member and transported to the Alexandra Hospital where he was pronounced dead.