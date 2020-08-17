Through Legislative Action, St.Kitts and Nevis Continues To Be A Responsible Member Of The International Community

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 13, 2020 (SKNIS)

The passage of the Anti-Proliferation (Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction) Bill, 2020 in the National Assembly by the Team Unity administration forms part of the Government’s commitment to a world of peace, and represents the administration’s acceptance of the need to be a responsible member of the international community.

The bill, which was introduced by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, speaks to the prevention, disruption and criminalization of the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.Making his presentation on the important piece of legislation, Prime Minister Harris noted that the bill helps to fulfil St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment of joining the international efforts against illicit activities and to counter the financing of terrorism.

“Mr. Speaker, my administration is determined to take the right path by seeking to close the gaps that have been identified in our legislative framework, more specifically, we are moving one step closer to closing one of these gaps and that is why this bill is brought today for consideration by the National Assembly,” Dr. Harris said.The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister indicated that the international community, through the United Nations, has shown that it is serious about preventing and cracking down on such destructive forces and those who would seek to facilitate the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Prime Minister Harris added, “The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis believes that it is absolutely critical to stamp out such activities and in so doing promote the security and sanctity of human life. In that regard Mr. Speaker, the bill before this honourable house seeks to provide a cohesive system for preventing, disrupting and criminalizing the financing of weapons of mass destruction.”Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley gave strong support to the Anti-Proliferation (Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction) Bill, 2020 before it was unanimously passed in the National Assembly.