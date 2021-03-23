Tickets soon to be issued for face mask violation

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 22 2021 (SKNVIBES)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Vincent Byron Jr. has announced that the framework is in place for the Ministry of National Security to give the directive to the government printery to prepare tickets for those individuals who fail to comply with the face mask mandate.

For several weeks the Police Force has been pleading with citizens and residents to comply with the order mandating them to wear face masks while in public spaces, or if found guilty would be fined EC$500.Speaking with SKNVibes yesterday (Mar. 21), AG Bryon explained that the tickets have already been gazetted following the passage of the legislation in Parliament.

“So it is for the national security to make arrangements with the government printery and they would have them shortly. I expect any day now, but there is no deadline.He added that it is an operational matter on the part of the Ministry of National Security that would be addressed, and the printing would be completed within several weeks.

