Tickets to the Inaugural Prime Minister’s New Year’s Gala Sold Out

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew’s first New Year’s Gala is slated for Saturday 7th January 2023 under the theme “New Beginnings”.

The demands for the event were so high that the tickets for the New Year’s Gala hosted by the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew were sold in early December 2022.

The Prime Minister’s New Year’s Gala will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Grand Ballroom at 7:00 pm. It is set to be a Black Tie and Red-Carpet affair.

Her Excellency Elizabeth Thompson, Ambassador Extraordinary, and Plenipotentiary of Barbados with responsibility for Climate Change, Small Island Developing States, and Law of the Sea will be the keynote speaker for the event. Ambassador Thompson also serves as Deputy President of the Senate of Barbados.