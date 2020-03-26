Basseterre,St.Kitts March 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Since the last communication of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) re the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the associated impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), there has been rapid and significant changes worthy of attention.Reference is made in this communication to a number of the more salient and direct changes that would impact the athletes, coaches/trainers and other athlete support staff, Member National Federations (NFs) and the leadership of the SKNOC relative to preparation and participation in the XXXII edition of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

a) it is now official, the IOC has agreed to the POSTPONEMENT of the Games originally scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

b) the Games will still be held in Tokyo, Japan, but now scheduled for after the year 2020 but “must be held by the Summer of 2021”

c) the Olympic Flame which has already arrived in Tokyo will not be extinguished and the Games will still be known as the 2020 Olympic Games and so branded, even though they will now take place in 2021.