Top eight women in Microtrade Purchases and Sales Skills Training workshop on Nevis receive $3,000 grant

Eight women on Nevis recently received a grant of $3,000 each to enhance their businesses at the end of a three-week Microtrade Purchases and Sales Skills Training workshop hosted by the Taiwan Technical Mission in collaboration with the Department of Gender Affairs and the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU).

The eight awardees who emerged winners from a field of 32 participants are Dr. Judy Nisbett, Mrs. Violet Clarke, Ms. Monique Washington, Ms. Tessa Nicholas, Ms. Yunoka Flemming, Mrs. Ermileta Elliott, Mrs. Althea Jones and Ms. Joalyn Myers.

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Jr. Minister of Gender Affairs, commended the participants for their decision to undertake the training.