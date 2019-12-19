Tourism continues to be a major economic contributor for St. Kitts and Nevis, says Minister Grant

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 18, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

The tourism sector in St. Kitts and Nevis continues to play a vital role in the overall development of the twin island Federation, as it is recognized as one of the largest contributors to gross domestic product (GDP) and the sector responsible for the greatest employment figures in the country. Making his contribution to the 2020 Budget Debate in the National Assembly, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, said that the contribution of the tourism sector to the growth and development of the Federation is “obvious and measureable” as the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“Directly and indirectly, tourism provides approximately 15,000 jobs or 59.9 percent of total employment in St. Kitts and Nevis. Mr. Speaker, this is a clear indication that the strategies for tourism infrastructure and product development, as well as marketing strategies being implemented by this Team Unity Government have been successful in yielding positive and impactful results,”.The Honourable Lindsay Grant.