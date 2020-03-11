Tourism continues to shine in St. Kitts and Nevis with the arrival of five cruise ships in one day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2020 (SKNIS)
Tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis continues to shine with the arrival to 16, 725 visitors, 11, 795 passengers and 4,930 crew, from five cruise liners.The Norwegian Gem with 2471 passengers and 1096 crew; the Symphony of the Seas with 5797 passengers and 2198 crew; and the Azura with 3010 passengers and 1185 crew docked at Port Zante, while the Sea Dream 2 with 100 passengers and 93 crew anchored at South Friars Bay on March 10. The Seabourn Odyssey berthed on March 9 at Port Zante with 417 passengers and 358 crew.