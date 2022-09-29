Tourism Minister stresses on diversifying tourism product

AS the Federation joined the world yesterday to recognize September 27 as World Tourism Day, Minister Marsha Henderson had called for attention to be focused on Eco-tourism as the rebound and rebrand begin.

In her national address, Henderson explained that as they continue to innovate the current tourism offerings, attention must be placed on the shifts in travel across the globe and how St. Kitts & Nevis could insert itself within those current trends.

In particular, the Minister believes that they should begin diversifying their product offering.

“One in particular, which I mentioned earlier, is that we are seeing eco-tourism, agritourism and sustainability as key points of interest from travellers. The Federation has already been working to create sustainable programmes and councils including the Heart of St. Kitts Sustainability Charter, the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council (SDC), Sustainable Nevis and the St. Kitts Eco-Park,” the Minister noted.