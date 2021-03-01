Tourism official on Nevis appeals to public to stop stealing heritage site stones

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 26, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism is appealing to members of the public to stop stealing stones from the heritage sites on Nevis.Mr. Hanley made the call during a recent visit to Fort Charles as the designated heritage site is undergoing upgrade work by the ministry’s Heritage Team led by Mr. Sylvester Meade, Heritage Site Manager.

“Ideally, I would like us to have some expertise on the island in terms of helping us to rebuild the stone walls. Speaking of the stone walls, I certainly would want to discourage persons from continuing the practice of stealing the heritage stones, the historical stones from the site. On some of our sites so many of these stones have been taken that these historic walls have been collapsing.“So that is why the ministry has taken the decision to fence some of these sites to add a measure of security.

