Traffic Department gives alternative routes to facilitate road works in Stoney Grove

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 04, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Over the next two weeks commencing on February 08, 2021, the Public Works Department (PWD) will be undertaking resurfacing works on the Island Main Road from Horsfords Building Center to the Rams Shopping Complex and Pump Road from the Roundabout to Club Trenim.The rehabilitation work will be completed in two phases. In Phase One, milling off the old asphalt surface will be done and in Phase Two, the asphalt resurfacing will be done.

Phase One will be undertaken from Monday 08 to Friday 12 February, 2021, and as a result there will be disruptions to the normal traffic flow traversing this area over this time period.Phase Two will commence on Monday, February 15. The traffic control measures implemented for Phase One, will be almost identical for Phase Two.Drivers and pedestrians are kindly asked to take note of the following alternative routes.

