Traffic Department polices trial run of West Line Bus Terminal

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 04, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Officers from the Traffic Department are currently policing a trial run of a proposed operating system with omnibus operators at the newly built West Line Bus Terminal.The trial, which commenced on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, runs for two weeks. It ends on September 09.

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Trevor Mills, and other Officers from the Department have been frequently visiting the area to observe how the system is working and to assist with traffic-related problems arising out of it. He explained that it has been working well so far with respect to the buses queuing up. However, he added that there were some issues regarding congestion that the department was moving to address.“So far I have seen some organizing of the buses queuing up and operating on a first come, first serve basis, however, there is concern for congestion in the area of the Bay Road, Lower Market Street and Westbourne Ghaut where there is a build-up of traffic from time to time.

