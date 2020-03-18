Traffic Department receives radar speed signs, supplies to aid with the reduction of speeding

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

To tackle the issue of speeding and speeding related accidents, the Windsor University School of Medicine has donated four Radar Speed Signs along with other items to the Traffic Department.“This morning we are here to hand over some items to the Police and among these items are four radar speed signs to help the Police in their road calming solutions. We know that we have incidents of speeding in our roadways and we wanted to add and help the Police in their road calming solutions to curtail these incidents of speeding.

Mr. Hicks was, at the time, speaking at a brief handing over ceremony that was held on the school’s compound on March 13, 2020.A video demonstration of what the radars are, and the effectiveness and useful nature of the devices were shown before the items were handed over to the Police.