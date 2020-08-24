Traffic Officer Appeals for Patience As Construction Continues on West Line Bus Terminal

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 21 2020 (WINNFM)

The Police Traffic Department is appealing for road users to exercise patience in the area where the West Line Bus Terminal is under construction in Basseterre.Traffic Officer Police Constable, Donaly Liburd-Chiverton on edition ‘Traffic Talk’, on WINN’s weekday morning show ‘Island Tea’, said drivers were not adhering to the ‘No Entry’ sign placed on the left lane coming from the west on Bay Road.

A temporary ‘No Entry’ sign on the Bay Road is restricting entry from the west, starting from Malone Avenue past the Basseterre Public Market to the Bus terminal, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.Liburd-Chiverton condemned people’s lack of attention to the sign.“Every Saturday morning we’re still having the issue with persons driving and not seeing the sign. Well, they say they are not seeing the sign. And giving…25 to 30 tickets within that small area between 7 [am] and 1 pm doesn’t make much sense to me.

