Trainees for Compliance and Quarantine Task Force equipped with information on health and safety protocols

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 14, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The participants in the Compliance and Quarantine Task Force training course are now familiar with the health and safety protocols necessary for preventing the novel coronavirus from spreading.Senior Health Environmental Officer in the Ministry of Health, Glenville Leader, facilitated the session on the COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols with the trainees as part of their two-week course.

“I’ve been given the task to come here at the Police Training Complex to train officers that will be involved in quarantine upon reopening of our borders. This is very critical and we depend upon them for the success of this initiative, recognizing that once the borders are open, the risk is heightened…we have decided that we will have to increase our surveillance at the quarantine stations hence, we are training these persons to teach them how to protect themselves, their families and the visitors alike,” he said after his session on September 10.

