Training for St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Approved Seal

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 28 2020 (SKNIS)

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism in conjunction with the Ministry of Health are facilitating a series of training sessions, which is the first step in the process of equipping stakeholders to obtain the St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Approved Seal, to ensure that our visitors are confident that they will be safe when they visit our island.

The Travel Approved Seal will be used to identify operators and businesses that meet the minimum health and safety COVID-19 protocols. Training sessions began Wednesday 22nd July and will continue through to November 2020 for all tourism sectors. These include:

  1. Bars
  2. Restaurants
  3. Accommodations
  4. Destination Management Companies
  5. Water based Operators e.g. Water Sports, Catamarans, Fishing Boats
  6. Tour Operators
  7. Taxi Operators
  8. Vendors
  9. Attractions
  10. Beach Umbrella and Chair Rental
  11. Port Agents
  12. Spas
  13. Air and Seaport Employees
  14. Airline Employees
  15. Customs
  16. Immigration

Members of the Product Development Department of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority will contact you to advise of your preliminary meeting and subsequent training date, as the time approaches.

