Training sessions for “Travel Approved Seal” completed, SKN to open borders to international visitors October 31st

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) regarding the reopening of borders in St. Kitts and Nevis.Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, announced that its borders will fully reopen to international commercial flights and travelers starting October 31st, 2020.

The opening will facilitate the return of tourists and allow nationals and residents abroad the opportunity to return home to their families, their jobs, and their communities in a more regular and predictable way.The decision to reopen is a significant development for the Federation, and all considerations were taken into account for this undertaking to be responsible and successful.

