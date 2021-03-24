Travel advisory extended for travellers from Brazil, The United Kingdom and South Africa

NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE, March 19th, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Acting upon the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis – through the National Covid-19 Task Force – hereby advises that the travel advisory originally issued on February 7, 2021 has been extended for an additional 30 days, and has been effective as of March 8, 2021.

This advisory is intended for travellers from Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa.

The decision to extend the travel advisory comes as a result of the Government’s interest in continuing to protect our borders and the health and wellness of our citizens and residents in response to the three new variants of the Covid-19 virus that have originated in Brazil, South Africa and the UK. The UK variant of the virus had been identified in a number of CARICOM territories by early February. This is continuing cause for concern for the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as this UK mutation of the original virus is deemed to be far more transmissible and has a higher likelihood of death from the symptoms of Covid-19.

