Travel Advisory extended for travellers from Brazil, The United Kingdom, South Africa & India

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 17 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis – through the National Covid-19 Task Force – hereby advises that the travel advisory originally issued on February 7, 2021 and extended several times, has been further extended for an additional 14 days, and became effective as of June 12, 2021. This advisory is intended for travellers from Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and India. The further extension of this travel advisory comes as a result of the Government’s firm interest in continuing to protect our borders and the health and wellness of our citizens and residents in response to the new variants of the Covid-19 virus that have originated in Brazil, South Africa, the UK and India.

In light of these developments, and the fact that our Country has still not met its vaccination target of 70% coverage of our population, the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis announces the following :

1) Travel advisories have now been further extended for the UK, South Africa, Brazil and India.

2) Persons intending to travel from these aforementioned destinations are advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. Entry will be denied in particular, to those whose journeys originated in India up to two weeks (i.e. one incubation period) prior to their intended arrival into the Federation. Persons are reminded that travel into the Federation is controlled by the National Covid-19 Task Force and must be approved by the Ministry of National Security.

READ MORE>>