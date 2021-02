Basseterre,St.Kitts February 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Please see the pdf link below with a press release from National COVID-19 Task Force Re: Travel Advisory Issued For Travellers from Brazil, The United Kingdom and South Africa.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/46382f20-9111-466d-ae94-5dd52225b084/Travel_Advisory_Travellers_from_the_UK_South_Africa_and_Brazil_February_7_2021_.pdf

