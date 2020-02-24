Travel Advisory Still Remains in Effect

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 21,2020 (SKNIS)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis wishes to remind citizens and residents to restrict travel to China until the World Health Organisation (WHO) gives the all clear in relation to the Novel Coronavirus now being referred to as COVID-19. Citizens and residents were first notified of this travel advisory on February 1, 2020, following the WHO declaration on January 30th, 2020 that the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The novel corona virus has, as at 17:55 GMT on February 20, 2020 caused a total of 2,130 deaths and 75,781 infections, with most of these occurring in mainland China, the country where the outbreak of the illness occurred. The Federal Ministry of Health wishes to remind persons with plans to travel to China to postpone their plans for the immediate future. Persons travelling from China or who have travelled to another country from China within the last 14 days are asked to remain where they are and not to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis. This advisory remains in effect for citizens, residents and travellers.

In the event that there are persons who have travelled to St. Kitts and Nevis from China such persons are hereby informed that they will be subject to screening at the port of entry and may, if necessary, have their movements restricted either at home or other appropriate facility based on risk assessment. This is in line with the WHO’s guidelines that in the event of international exportation of cases all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation, case management and contact tracing to prevent onward spread. Every visitor, or returning national or resident to the Federation must also complete Question #17 of the Immigration Card, which demands

disclosure of the countries which the passenger would have visited during the past six (6) weeks prior to arrival in the Federation. The responses to this question will be considered seriously in determining how the passenger will be handled thereafter by the Immigration and Health officials at the port of entry.Citizens, residents and businesses with interests in the hotel, tourism and allied services sectors are hereby asked to be guided accordingly by this travel advisory.While St. Kitts and Nevis is the smallest jurisdiction in the Western Hemisphere our Government still takes seriously its commitments to protect our borders, and the health and wellness of all citizens and residents.

Persons seeking further information on this travel advisory are encouraged to contact the Federal Ministry of Health, c/o the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Bladen Commercial Development, Basseterre, St. Kitts.