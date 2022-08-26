Trees are important in environmental conservation but should be managed to prevent damage to lives and property in disasters

Trees are an important part of survival and provide numerous benefits such as oxygen and improving air quality. It is for these reasons and more why that St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) engages in dialogue to explain the importance of trees to the environment before removing them. However, trees should be managed so that they do not pose significant risks or cause damage to life and property, especially in disasters such as hurricanes.

This was according to Collin Browne, SKELEC’s Control, Operations and Protection Manager, during his August 24 appearance on Working for You. Mr. Brown was responding to a complaint lodged by a caller who indicated that there are trees in his community that pose a threat and should be removed to minimize risk to lives and livelihoods.

Mr. Brown acknowledged that trees “represent a risk or hazard” to every overhead infrastructure and when “trees do fall on lines and on poles it will cause some degree of damage.” He noted that it is something that SKELEC mitigates against, manages and is aware of. However, he said not every tree deserves to be uprooted.