Tremendous Show Of Support As Dr. Timothy Harris Nominated As The Candidate To Again Represent The People Of Constituency #7

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 27, 2020 (SKNIS)

Residents of Constituency Seven are again placing their trust and confidence in Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris as the right man to represent them at the Parliamentary level.

Dr. Harris was today, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 nominated as the People’s Labour Party, and by extension Team Unity’s, candidate for Constituency Seven in the upcoming June 05 General Elections.

In a show of oneness with the people, Prime Minister Harris walked the length and breadth of Tabernacle village before making his way to the Tabernacle Police Station where he was duly nominated by Constituency Seven residents Ms. Shanice Allen and Mr. Dachan Jarvis.

Dr. Harris was accompanied by a large crowd of supporters who observed the strict COVID-19 guideline of social distancing by walking at least six feet apart from each other.

A confident and optimistic Prime Minister Harris stated that based on the performance of his Team Unity administration, he is confident that the people of Constituency Seven and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis will give their full support of the tripartite coalition.

“It has been the norm that the people of St. Christopher Seven have always treated me well in every election which I have contested in 1993, 1995, 2000, 2004, 2010, 2015 and now in 2020 I expect that the people again will repose their confidence in me having regard not only to the outstanding relationship that we have developed but the many deliverables,” Prime Minister Harris said.

He continued, “We have seen it reflected at Borryeau with a modern, state-of-the-art roundabout; we’re seeing it reflected at Lodge/Ottley’s where we are putting a significant multi-purpose facility to accommodate not just normal community activities but to provide a place in the advent of a hurricane where people can also meet and receive support. We have seen it reflected in the housing programme that has impacted every community within the constituency; we have seen it reflected in the Explorers Camp Site which is a massive multi-million facility that we have put there in service of our children, and clearly we are seeing that reflected in Tabernacle with our modern Forensics Lab and our health facility and the rebuilding of the Mary Charles Hospital.”

A victory at the polls on June 05 will mark the seventh consecutive time Dr. Timothy Harris would have won the majority of support from the people of Constituency Seven to represent their interests as a Member of Parliament.