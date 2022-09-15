Tremendous Show of Support For Sugar Mas 51

As preparations for Sugar Mas 51 continue, Grand Parade and Jouvert troupes have shown strong support by registering their presence and participation. In one of the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNCC) recent stakeholder meetings, ten (10) Grand Parade Bands were represented.

These include FhunnTeens, Fhunn Vybz, Nautimas, DFX, Ultra Carnival, Bold Carnival, Luxe Carnival, and the Majorettes. Nauti Mas and Mas Rebels will make their first appearance on the road and Ultra Carnival returns to defend the title of Troupe of the Year. BOLD Carnival is also a new troupe focusing on Primary and Secondary school children.

In relation to J’ouvert, eleven (11) groups have registered their intention to be on the road on Boxing Day, December 26, 2022. Returning after the two-year hiatus of the J’ouvert Celebration, are Wildcats, X-plosion, Fantasy, Chattabox, Xtreme Nation, Small Axe/Shiggidy Shack Jouvert Warriors, GM Adixx, and Beach Bums. Upset Squad and Insane will be participating for the first time. Red Devils will be back as they seek to add another trophy to their cabinet of wins over the past twelve (12) years.