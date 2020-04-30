Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2020 (SKNIS)
There are tremendous trade opportunities to be borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Jasmin Weekes, during the April 28 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.Mrs. Weekes said that in St. Kitts and Nevis manufacturers have responded to the demand for masks and have pursued mass production of the items to cater to its consumers. She added that manufacturers have also begun to produce hand sanitizers and alcohol. Mrs. Weeks said these efforts are commendable.