Trevlyn Stapleton confirmed as National Assembly Deputy Clerk

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 13, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Governor General, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, has approved the recommendation of the Public Service Commission that Ms Trevlyn Stapleton’s appointed post and date to be changed to Deputy Clerk, National Assembly, with effect from January 1, 2020.

Speaker of the National Assembly, the Hon A. Michael Perkins, made the announcement on Wednesday February 12 at the start of the sitting of parliament. Ms Stapleton, 25, an Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, has been deputising the Clerk of the National Assembly Mrs Sonia Boddie-Thompson since last year December during Budget debates in an acting position.